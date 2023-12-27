Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) is Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 9.6% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $19,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,555,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,431,000 after acquiring an additional 207,759 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,375,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,407,000 after purchasing an additional 80,582 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,088,000 after purchasing an additional 40,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 134,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
VOOG traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $271.38. The company had a trading volume of 44,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,923. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.24. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $206.24 and a 1-year high of $272.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.
About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
