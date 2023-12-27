Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Sets New 1-Year High at $100.82

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.82 and last traded at $100.69, with a volume of 17833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.33.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.50 and its 200-day moving average is $90.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,467,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 18,696 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.