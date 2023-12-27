Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 116,546.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,680,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672,221 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,868,000 after buying an additional 727,033 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 899,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,843,000 after buying an additional 481,776 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 471,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,315,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,059,000 after buying an additional 17,811 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $100.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $80.90 and a 52-week high of $100.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average of $90.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

