Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) is Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Investments & Financial Planning LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $49.68. 2,524,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,370. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.56.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $1.3568 dividend. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.77%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

