Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 112.7% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.26. 3,345,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,082,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $188.06 and a 12 month high of $238.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.27 and a 200-day moving average of $220.63.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

