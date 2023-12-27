Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,225 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

VTI stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.62. 2,352,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $188.06 and a 52-week high of $238.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

