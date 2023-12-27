Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.9% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $237.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $188.06 and a 1-year high of $238.69. The company has a market capitalization of $335.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

