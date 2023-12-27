Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Position Lowered by Investments & Financial Planning LLC

Investments & Financial Planning LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 6.3% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.88. 863,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,039. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.55. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $103.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

