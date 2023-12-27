Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Investments & Financial Planning LLC

Investments & Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,863,000 after buying an additional 865,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,411,000 after acquiring an additional 777,538 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VTV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.29. 1,663,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,948. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

