Vera Therapeutics’ (VERA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Vera Therapeutics stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 109,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,379. Vera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,796,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,979,000 after buying an additional 1,647,613 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,831,000 after purchasing an additional 759,864 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,122,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 33,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after buying an additional 134,125 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

