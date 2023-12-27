Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NYSE:VRTV opened at $169.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.73 and a 200 day moving average of $157.92. Veritiv has a 52 week low of $101.50 and a 52 week high of $170.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.15.
Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter.
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.
