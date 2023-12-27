Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Decreased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,738 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $157.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average is $34.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.