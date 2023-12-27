Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 962 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,640,524 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $407.59. The company had a trading volume of 235,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,459. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $282.21 and a one year high of $413.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $369.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.29.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

