Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,604 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7,959.3% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,455,000 after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $407.08. 141,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,086. The company has a market capitalization of $104.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $282.21 and a 12 month high of $413.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.29.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total transaction of $211,523.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,906.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,260 shares of company stock worth $15,640,524. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

