Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading Down 2.6%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.43. 225,619 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 927,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on VERV. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.96 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 2,528.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 244.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 17.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.