VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF – Get Free Report) rose 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 451.50 ($5.74) and last traded at GBX 450 ($5.72). Approximately 115,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 152,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 441 ($5.60).

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 55.38 and a current ratio of 414.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 452.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 448.57. The firm has a market cap of £720.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.62 and a beta of 0.44.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06. VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -689.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Company Profile

In other news, insider Julian Healy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.71) per share, with a total value of £22,450 ($28,526.05). Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

