Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 124,845 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 54,079 shares.The stock last traded at $10.85 and had previously closed at $10.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VINP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vinci Partners Investments from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Vinci Partners Investments from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Vinci Partners Investments Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.46 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 48.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is currently 93.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINP. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 50,840 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 709,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,444,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 7.9% in the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 144,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital.

Featured Articles

