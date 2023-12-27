Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $15.95. Approximately 6,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 31,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vitru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Vitru Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a market cap of $537.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Vitru had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $99.99 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Vitru Limited will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vitru

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vitru in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vitru by 4,544.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 65,307 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in Vitru in the 3rd quarter valued at $901,000. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vitru by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of Vitru by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. 50.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology.

