Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Trading Down 2% After Insider Selling

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $29.42 and last traded at $29.54. Approximately 227,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,686,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.14.

Specifically, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -59.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $768,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 90.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 17.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 344,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 51,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Featured Stories

