VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Sold by AMS Capital Ltda

AMS Capital Ltda reduced its holdings in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,520 shares during the quarter. VTEX accounts for 2.6% of AMS Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. AMS Capital Ltda owned about 0.25% of VTEX worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VTEX by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on VTEX from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

Shares of VTEX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.71. 153,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59. VTEX has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $7.15.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.28 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. VTEX’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

