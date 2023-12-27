W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the period. W. P. Carey accounts for about 2.4% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP increased its position in W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.0 %
W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.53. The stock had a trading volume of 203,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,279. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $85.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.88.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.
