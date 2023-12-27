W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stock Position Reduced by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD decreased its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley accounts for approximately 2.8% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831,553 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,516,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,147,000 after buying an additional 115,078 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,939,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,226,000 after buying an additional 1,319,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

NYSE:WRB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.07. The stock had a trading volume of 141,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,326. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.44.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.87%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

