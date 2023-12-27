Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.76. The stock had a trading volume of 41,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,307. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $176.00 and a 12-month high of $221.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

