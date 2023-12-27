Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 145.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,815 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,117 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 2.0% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.8% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE WMT traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $157.09. 585,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,288,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The company has a market cap of $422.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.78.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,488,714 shares of company stock worth $543,747,320 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.