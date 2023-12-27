Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Position Lowered by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,481,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651,629 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $26,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,762,040,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 80,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.2% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,902,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

