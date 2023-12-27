Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,610 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 362.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 435.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,087,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137,312 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 391.9% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,161,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,424 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 413.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 562,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 452,641 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 383.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 482,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,795,000 after buying an additional 382,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 388.7% during the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 318,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 253,345 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.61.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

