Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 362.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRF. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.61.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

