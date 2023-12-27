Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,052.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $795.71 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $399.29 and a twelve month high of $799.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $688.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $663.24.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.75.

Read Our Latest Report on LRCX

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,032. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.