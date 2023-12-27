Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Lam Research by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total transaction of $1,596,191.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,308.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total transaction of $1,596,191.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,308.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,723 shares of company stock worth $15,336,032. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.75.

Lam Research Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $795.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $688.49 and a 200-day moving average of $663.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $399.29 and a 52 week high of $799.87.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

