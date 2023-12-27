Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 125.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.3% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $1,488,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.9% during the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $48.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

