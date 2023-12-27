Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $73,000 Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 238.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $67.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.48. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $68.74.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7203 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNQ. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

