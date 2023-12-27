Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 649,168,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,070,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,837,000 after purchasing an additional 864,628 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

EL opened at $145.01 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $283.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.40, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.71.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.