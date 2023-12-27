Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544,029 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 98,059.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,484,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $154.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.04. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $169.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.10.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

