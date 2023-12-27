Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1,219.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $60.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average of $54.23.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

