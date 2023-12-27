Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 214.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,583,000 after buying an additional 728,977 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15,170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 518,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,889,000 after buying an additional 515,490 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,872,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,190,000 after buying an additional 267,165 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,083,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,601,000 after buying an additional 225,077 shares during the period.

IUSG opened at $104.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.02. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.72 and a 12 month high of $104.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

