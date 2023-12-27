Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Invests $45,000 in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 232.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 463,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after purchasing an additional 324,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JEF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 1.7 %

JEF opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.44. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

