Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Invests $49,000 in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,994,000 after buying an additional 132,966 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,422,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,322,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYF opened at $85.12 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $85.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.99.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

