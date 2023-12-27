Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $191.72 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $167.10 and a one year high of $192.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.71.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

