Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Makes New $51,000 Investment in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Loews by 153.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on L. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Loews Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.81. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.69.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 4.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Loews news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

See Also

