Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1,219.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $60.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.23.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

