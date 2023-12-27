Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 156.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 0.3 %

GIS stock opened at $64.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average is $69.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.25.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

