Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 200.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Snowflake by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $1,364,109.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,939,199.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $1,364,109.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,939,199.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $2,036,487.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,310,453.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,781 shares of company stock valued at $55,985,687 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $198.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.58 and its 200 day moving average is $166.82. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.37.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

