Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 1,031 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 726 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 149.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 68.0% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.64. The company has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

