Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after buying an additional 1,634,059 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,259.8% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,158,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $109.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $109.89.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

