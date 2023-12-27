Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

Washington Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Washington Trust Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 92.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.8%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:WASH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.66. The stock had a trading volume of 19,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.81. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $48.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $95.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 16,450.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 641.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 31.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WASH shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

