Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on January 12th

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

Washington Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Washington Trust Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 92.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.8%.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ WASH traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $33.70. 21,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,938. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $573.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $95.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.25 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WASH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $561,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.