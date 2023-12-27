WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 1,386 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,540,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,902. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day moving average of $75.59. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

