WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 1,454 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,362,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,868,000 after purchasing an additional 40,646 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,064,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,639,000 after acquiring an additional 78,465 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VIG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,440. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $171.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.83 and its 200-day moving average is $161.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

