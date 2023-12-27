WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 22,306 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Copart by 83,893.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,599,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,602,821,000 after buying an additional 994,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Copart by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,582,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,494,000 after purchasing an additional 513,244 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Copart by 8.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,692,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,032,000 after buying an additional 778,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC began coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Argus began coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 310,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,663. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.88. 713,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,108,702. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. Copart’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

