WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 327 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,113,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,190,000 after acquiring an additional 121,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,920,000 after purchasing an additional 268,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,728,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,111,000 after purchasing an additional 45,109 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.93.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE WM traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.75. The stock had a trading volume of 329,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $179.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

